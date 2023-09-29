Watch: Police ram 'immensely dangerous' driver's car

Video showed a Jaguar X-Type being driven through villages at twice the speed limit during a pursuit with police.

The car was seen doing 80mph (129 km/h) on the B660 towards Old Weston, Cambridgeshire, before turning left towards RAF Molesworth and Brington, reaching 60mph (97 km/h) through the village.

Police used a stinging device to slow the car down and brought the pursuit to an end by repeatedly ramming it.

Jack Banyard, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 months at Peterborough Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and for breaching a suspended sentence.

PC Dan Carr said: "Banyard’s driving was immensely dangerous and put other members of the public in danger so I’m delighted he’s faced justice and can now reflect on his stupid actions."