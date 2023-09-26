A motorcyclist has been fined £120 and had nine points added to his licence after a crash with a car that saw his bike explode into a fireball.

Dashcam footage showed Stavius Gordon being thrown from his bike after the crash with a car travelling in the opposite direction in Ditton Lane, Cambridge, just before 18:00 BST on 9 September 2022.

The 31-year-old, formerly of Barnwell Road, Cambridge, lost a toe in the collision. He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

Police said Gordon, now of HMP Peterborough, was jailed in August for one year and 11 months, having been found guilty of affray.