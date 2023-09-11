Disqualified driver kills motorcyclist in collision

CCTV has shown the moment a disqualified driver exited a petrol station before turning into the path of a motorcyclist.

Luke Davidson, 20, ran from the scene on the A142 at Witcham Toll, near Ely, on 20 May, but later called police to confess. His arrest about an hour later was captured on bodycam.

Motorcyclist Ian Parnell, 57, of Isle Bridge Road, Outwell, Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davidson, of New Road, Mepal, Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty to causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed and uninsured.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to four years and seven months in prison.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: "This was a terrible collision that saw a much-loved father lose his life and our thoughts continue to be with his family."

