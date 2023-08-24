The moment a drug dealer crashed into a roundabout after a high-speed pursuit with police was captured on dashcam.

Michael Ledlie, 26, refused to stop for officers in Ermine Street, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire on 11 July and drove at speeds of up to 80mph through a 40mph zone.

Footage showed the moment he lost control at the Alconbury Weald roundabout, crashed into a hedge and was arrested by police.

Ledlie, of Almond Road, Dogsthorpe, was jailed for four years at Peterborough Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cannabis, dangerous driving, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.