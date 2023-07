Archive video showed the moment a 200ft (61m) chimney was toppled by explosives to make way for new homes.

The structure at the former British Sugar factory in Peterborough was demolished in November 1998, more than 30 years after it was built.

Raffle-winner Katie Frisbee was allowed to press the button that ignited gelignite inserted into the chimney's base.

