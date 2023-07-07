Video has shown a drunk driver crashing his car into a garage, then telling police he had not been behind the wheel.

A black Mercedes S-Class collided into the front of a car repair shop in Townsend, Soham, Cambridgeshire, just before 20:00 BST on 27 May.

Zdzislaw Kotula initially told police at the scene his vehicle had been stolen, but was asked to provide a breath test and was found to be over the alcohol limit.

The 42-year-old, of Blackthorn Court, Soham, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Cambridge Magistrates' Court and was banned from driving for 22 months.

