Two neighbourhood support officers successfully chased down a man who was seen carrying a large kitchen knife.

The pursuit through Cambridge on 30 June lasted several minutes before he was stopped and searched.

Cambridgeshire Police said a 20-year-old man from Letchworth, Hertfordshire, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been bailed to return to a police station at a later date.

