Bodycam video has shown a car thief repeatedly reversing into a police vehicle before being arrested.

Thomas Smiley, 33, stole a Renault from the driveway of a house on Milton Road, Cambridge, on 2 April.

Traffic police spotted it in Peterborough and followed it to Hankey Street in Millfield, where he tried to escape after being boxed in by officers, but he was Tasered and arrested.

Smiley, of Queens Walk, Peterborough, was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court after pleading guilty to theft, making off with fuel without payment, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

