Dashcam footage captured the moment a speeding driver crashed a Lamborghini he had hired on a busy city road.

Gull Khan, 32, was seen weaving in and out of traffic on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough on 15 March 2022 at up to 75mph (120km/h) in a 40mph (64km/h) zone.

Police said he hit the back of another car, causing it to lift into the air as it was pushed along the road and into the central reservation, leaving the other driver with facial injuries.

Khan, of Silverwood Road, Peterborough, admitted dangerous driving and having no insurance and was given a 10-week suspended prison sentence at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Friday.

PC Pete Smith said: "Khan seemed determined to use the roads like a racetrack. He showed a complete disregard for the laws of the road and other people’s safety."

