Peterborough United fans were left devastated after they were beaten on penalties by Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs.

Leading 4-0 from the first leg, they were beaten 5-1 at Hillsborough on Thursday night and lost the match on penalties, as the Owls netted every spot kick.

Supporters said they felt "deflated" by the end result, with others saying they were "outclassed" by their opponents.

Boss Darren Ferguson defended his players, insisting the team deserved credit for their efforts to get into the play-offs on the last game of the season.

