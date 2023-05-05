Peterborough City Council's Labour and Conservative leaders said little has changed as the authority remains under no overall control.

Of the 21 seats up for election, Labour lost two of its seats while the Conservatives and Greens gained one seat each.

The results mean the city council now has 30 Conservative councillors, 14 Labour, eight Lib Dem, five independents and three Greens.

Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of both the council and the Conservative group said: "We are making progress but it takes time and, against the national position, it is tough."

Dennis Jones, the Labour leader on the council, said: "Peterborough seems to be like a little microclimate of its own. Labour are making great inroads across the country but Peterborough traditionally doesn't go one way or the other."