Police have released CCTV pictures of the moment a man was tackled by two shopkeepers as he attempted to steal a crate of beer.

A man in a balaclava is seen being wrestled to the ground at Nisa in Walton, Peterborough at about 20:30 BST on Saturday, 8 April.

After a scuffle, he and a second man holding the door open run away from the shop as the glass is smashed with a hammer.

Shopkeeper Billy Maher, 62, said: "The adrenalin kicks in and you think of your staff's safety. I got hold of him and I had to smack him round the gob. It was scary."