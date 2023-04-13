Scientists have designed a 3D-printed robotic hand that can grasp and hold objects using the correct amount force.

It was created by a team at the University of Cambridge who fitted 16 sensors to the device that enabled it to "sense" what it was touching.

Dr Thomas George-Thuruthel, formerly of the University of Cambridge and now a lecturer in robotics and AI at University College London, said: "The sensors, which are sort of like the robot's skin, measure the pressure being applied to the object."

The team said humans instinctively knew how much force to use when picking up an egg - but for a robot, this was a challenge.

Researchers added the robot can operate by moving its wrist alone, and was low cost and energy efficient as it did not require its fingers to move independently.