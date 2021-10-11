A man has spent £30,000 and two-and-a-half years building a replica fighter aircraft in his shed.

Kenneth Mockford, 59, from Burwell in Cambridgeshire, took on the challenge to construct a Spitfire simulator during the Covid lockdowns.

He has also built replicas of an F35 fighter jet, Lynx helicopter and a Boeing 737 plane, and allows people to fly them at his base in Mildenhall, Suffolk.

Mr Mockford, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 40, said: "I look at it as a superpower. I describe autism as the ability to see more detail than the average person sees."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk