The moment a killer pedestrian shouted at a 77-year-old cyclist who had "angered" her was captured on CCTV.

Celia Ward fell off her bike into the path of a car in Huntingdon on 20 October 2020 and died.

Footage played at the trial of Auriol Grey, which included sound recording, showed her shouting "get off the [expletive] pavement" moments before Mrs Ward came off her bike.

Grey, 49, Bradbury Place, Huntingdon, was found guilty of manslaughter at Peterborough Crown Court, where she was accused of gesturing in a "hostile and aggressive way".