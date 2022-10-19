Bodycam footage has captured a drug dealer attacking a police officer following a foot chase through streets in Peterborough.

The footage showed a drug dealer holding down an officer and punching him.

Shaxawan Beker then took the officer's Pava, an incapacitant, and sprayed it in his eyes during the attack in September 2021.

Beker, 26, of Essendyke, Bretton, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, assault with intent to resist arrest, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court.

Det Con Gordon Logan said: "Thankfully, the officer did not sustain any serious injuries. However, this was an incredibly frightening incident."