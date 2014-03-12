Old radios and TVs made by a former electronics giant have gone on display in the city where it was once one of the biggest employers.

Pye was founded in a garden shed by William George Pye and made scientific instruments before it began making wireless receivers in 1922.

The exhibition is at the Cambridge Technology Museum and features sets from the early days of radio dating from 1922 to 1932.

Collector Mike Kemp said by the 1930s "half the homes in the country had a radio set".