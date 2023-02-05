Concerns have been raised that a proposal to introduce a congestion zone to Cambridge could have an a negative impact on businesses.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership - a body that includes three local councils, businesses and the University of Cambridge - has proposed what it calls a sustainable travel zone, covering most of the city.

The Federation for Small Businesses is worried that business could pay a heavy price for the scheme if approved.

Bridget Smith, leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council, acknowledged changes might have to be made.