Congestion and pollution from traffic are the challenges many cities in the UK face.

In Cambridge, the Greater Cambridge Partnership has come up with a plan for a congestion zone, charging cars £5 on weekdays, to help fund better public transport for the city.

Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner thinks now is the time to "seize that opportunity" but Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, who represents 50 villages near the city, opposes the plan.