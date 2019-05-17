A Catholic church in Cambridge has been relisted at Grade I by Historic England.

The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption and The English Martyrs was founded and funded in the 19th Century by a ballerina who had been bought by her future husband.

The church's Nigel Kerry says her story was "a sign of the times", as former Barnstaple MP Stephens Lyne Stephens paid a large amount to a Parisienne dance company to bring Yolande Lyne Stephens to England.