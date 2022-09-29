An attempted burglar was identified after he was caught on video trying door handles at 15 homes in a single night.

Police in Peterborough appealed for doorbell footage after receiving a number of reports about suspicious behaviour on 12 July.

Kennie Owen, 44, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 15 charges of attempted burglary and was jailed for three years and two months at Huntingdon Crown Court.

Det Con Matt Reed, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This is a really good example of simple measures that can be put in place to prevent your home from being burgled, but also in helping us catch any offenders.

"Video doorbells can sometimes act as a deterrent, but also clearly capture anyone committing crime."

