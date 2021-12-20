Three teenagers who stole mopeds at knifepoint and were then filmed by police helicopter as they tried to avoid arrest have been jailed.

They targeted five drivers in Peterborough over two evenings in January, including a Domino's Pizza worker, and posted pictures online.

Aerial footage showed the trio riding around the city on roads and footpaths at speed, while one was seen jumping over a garden fence and kicking down a back door of a property.

Tyler Eastabrook, 19, Harvey Carr, 18, and Weston Haylock, 18, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery at Peterborough Crown Court.

Eastabrook, of no fixed address, was jailed for six-and-a-half years; Carr, of Angus Court, West Town, was jailed for three years and two months, and Haylock, of High Street, Fletton, was jailed for two years and eight months.

