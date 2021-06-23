Strep A: What symptoms should we look for?

A leading virologist has explained the symptoms of strep A and the possible complications to watch out for.

Since September, eight UK children are known to have lost their lives due to complications with the bacterial infection.

Dr Chris Smith, from the University of Cambridge, told BBC Look East the body's immune system could deal with the virus "the vast majority of the time", but said it was important to seek urgent help if sepsis was suspected.

He said: "If a person is becoming drowsy, they're deteriorating, they become feverish and cold and clammy, you absolutely must get them looked at."

