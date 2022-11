A Norman cathedral has been transformed by a light and sound installation about the nativity story.

The display by Luxmuralis is at Peterborough Cathedral until 26 November.

The artistic director Peter Walker was inspired by stained glass windows.

The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, said: "This will be a wonderful way to be reminded of the nativity story in a fresh and exciting way as we begin our Christmas preparations."