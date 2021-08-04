A bike trials rider ranked among the best in the world has said he hopes to represent his country at the Olympics.

Charlie Rolls, 21, lives on a farm at Longstowe in Cambridgeshire where he built his own obstacle course using items including large rocks and tyres.

He started riding at the age of six and has just returned from Bike Trials World Championships in Abu-Dhabi, where he finished fourth.

He said: "I'm just proud that I can say that I've worked through so much to get to this point. Hopefully, one day, it'll be alongside all of the other Olympic sports."

