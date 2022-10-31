About 700 fish rescued by villagers when a pond dried up in the summer heatwave have been returned home following autumn rain.

The volunteers decided to act after seeking advice when the fish were seen struggling in low water in Barton, Cambridgeshire, in August.

They were caught and taken to a temporary tank in a back garden, but heavy rain has since filled the pond enough for them to go back home.

"We've been very pleased to be able to put them back," said resident John Boocock.

