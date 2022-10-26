A swan had to be rescued by firefighters after it became trapped in a narrow drainpipe on top of a Cambridge University building.

The young cygnet was spotted by a student at The Old Library of St John's College.

It was winched to safety and checked by the RSPCA before being released into the river unharmed.

Sam Cornwell, from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Animals are unpredictable, which means rescuing them can be challenging, but this one went very smoothly."

