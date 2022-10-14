Volunteers at a Ukrainian radio show broadcasting from Peterborough have spoken of their "upset" at the war in their home country.

The show has more than 1,000 listeners every day, speaking to a number of refugees who have recently settled in the area.

They said the show helped its listeners feel closer to home while they were away.

This week, the capital Kyiv and other cities around Ukraine were hit by new strikes from Russian forces.

Radio host Alla Irodenko said: "We're all upset but we're going to carry on because Ukrainian people will not give up."

