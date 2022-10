A woman said her scar had been turned into a "piece of art" after having a tattoo over it.

Kirsty Boswell, 28, was injured at the age of 11, when a bottle was kicked and smashed on a rock in front of her.

The student from Peterborough said people have called the scar "disgusting" and she became "a bit judgemental" of her body.

She said she felt proud of the tattoo and it would "definitely help my confidence so much".