Two therapy ponies have been visiting hospitals and care homes to provide comfort and enjoyment to people.

Charlie and Pickles went to Barchester Longueville Court care home in Peterborough.

Residents were able to pet the animals and find out more about them, with the ponies even taken to bedsides for people with mobility issues.

Michaella Walker, from the home, said: "I think it's really important for the residents to have animals because you can just see their faces light up."

