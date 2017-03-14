A woman has posted an emotional video on social media about how two men walked in on her in a shop changing room.

Charlotte Kirby, who is in her 20s, said it happened as she tried on clothes in Primark in Cambridge and she wanted to "spread awareness" about the incident.

In the video posted on Instagram and TikTok she said: "Two men opened the curtain... luckily I was fully clothed but I could easily not have been."

The retailer said it was reviewing its approach to its instore fitting rooms.