People around the world have been sharing their thoughts and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing, with many taking to words and verse.

Peterborough poet laureate Kat Beeton decided to commemorate the Queen's role as a mother, as eyes turn towards the new monarch.

Titled The Mother, she told BBC Look East: "Everything that I write reflects what I'm seeing, what I'm living...

"I just wanted to focus on the human aspect of everything that's going on and the shape and shadow it leaves behind when you lose someone you love," she said.

She added: "There are people who support the monarch and those who don't, but whatever your convictions and your feelings are this is the end of an era, it's a huge change in everyone's lives."