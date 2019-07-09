A Cambridge professor has recalled the time the Queen insisted she planted a tree in the city aged 93, despite palace staff saying she would only supervise the occasion.

The Queen visited the National Institute of Agricultural Botany in 2019, almost a century after her grandmother, Mary, planted a tree at the site.

Prof Tina Barsby, the institute's former chief executive, said despite being told she would just watch, the Queen gave her handbag to someone, looked at her and said: "I'm still perfectly capable of planting a tree."

She then "took the shovel and planted the tree", Prof Barsby said.

