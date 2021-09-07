A proposal to force drivers to pay £5 to enter a city has received a mixed response.

The Cambridge congestion charge, put forward by the Greater Cambridge Partnership, would affect private vehicles during daytimes Monday to Friday, with the aim to improve public transport and cut pollution.

Anna Williams from the Camcycle campaign group said: "It would be absolutely transformative for cycling, leading to more pleasant and safer journeys."

A delivery driver said he was concerned about the potential added cost for him, while barber Sheridan said: "To have a perimeter around Cambridge where you have to spend £5 extra to come in for the day, I think is a bit of a worry for businesses and residents."

Cambridgeshire County Council would have final approval of any plans.

