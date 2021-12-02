Litter-picking canoeists have been battling to keep their local waterway clear of rubbish.

The team regularly patrols the River Cam in Cambridgeshire, armed with netted bags to collect discarded items.

Some members have come across birds with fishing wire and other rubbish wrapped around their legs and necks.

Director of Shepreth Wildlife Park, Rebecca Willers, who takes part in the clean-ups, said there were "loads of bottles and cans, but everything you could think of is in that river".

"It's actually quite upsetting to see," she said.

They have called on people to be mindful of the effect of rubbish on local wildlife.