A new test that could detect lung cancer in its early stages is being trialled for the first time in the world at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

The test involves a solution being fed into a person's body to see if it reacts with a cancer. If cancerous cells are present, it should release alcohol on to the breath.

Prof Robert Rintoul, consultant respiratory physician, said if successful, the test could save lives.

"We want to push up lung cancer survival," he said.