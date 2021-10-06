Two dentists who used to work in Ukraine said they were frustrated at delays in being able to practise in the UK.

Giorgi Goginashvili, 35, and Mykhailo Konevych, 29, met at a job centre in Cambridge after emigrating to escape the war.

Mr Konevych said he was a "very high-qualified specialist" but would be unable to work in the NHS until he passes his overseas registration exams, which Mr Goginashvili said he expected to take more than two years.

Henderson House dentist practice in Haverhill, Suffolk, said it would like to employ the men and called on more exam places to be opened up.

A Department of Health spokesperson said forthcoming legislation would help. "This will allow the development of additional international registration routes, which will give the General Dental Council greater flexibility to simplify the registration process for international dentistry applicants," they said.