A man who has spent a year walking everywhere barefoot after deciding to give up wearing shoes has become a hit on social media.

George Woodville, from Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, has built up more than 325,000 followers on TikTok by chronicling his life without footwear - and has even sold pictures of his dirty feet to some fans.

He admitted getting used to his shoe-free life was one of the most difficult things he had ever done, but he now "feels free".

"I had a random brainwave on a walking holiday and when I got back to the hotel I took my shoes off and thought, I'm not wearing shoes ever again," he said.