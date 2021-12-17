It is hoped a new virtual reality game that deliberately scares the user could help people cope with anxiety.

When a scary character appears, the player can make themselves invisible if they are successful at keeping their heart rate under control using breathing techniques.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge teamed up with award winning game studio Ninja Theory to create the game.

PhD psychiatry student Lucie Daniel-Watanabe said: "It would be really useful to not only learn skills to help you control your anxiety, but then to try to apply them in situations where you are actively anxious."