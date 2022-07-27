A city street artist has painted celebrity portraits on garages to raise awareness of mental health and benefit charity.

Nathan Murdoch's artworks on St Mark's Street in Peterborough are made up of 12 portraits of famous people who have struggled with their mental health, including actors Stephen Fry and the late Robin Williams.

He created the works to raise funds for Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind.

"It's to get people talking about mental health. I'd say it's more important to get my artwork to make a difference to people than it is to get it out there," he said.