TikTok Trucker Tim inspiring new lorry drivers

A lorry driver who shares his passion for the job on social media said it was "awesome" to be inspiring others.

Tim Carter, 34, from Cambridgeshire, known as Trucker Tim, has picked up more than 750,000 followers on TikTok since the start of 2021, and has also been building a fan base on YouTube.

His videos follow his trips around the UK, show what his job involves day-to-day and describe what it is like to spend nights in the cab.

He said: "The amount of messages I get saying, 'Oh my god, you've inspired me to become a HGV driver.' They send me pictures of their pass certificate. It's awesome."