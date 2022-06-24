The mother of a six-year-old schoolboy murdered in 1994 has spoken out ahead of his killer's sentencing and said she "died" when her son did.

Rikki Neave's naked body was found near his Peterborough home the day after he disappeared in November 1994.

In April this year, James Watson, now 41 but 13 at the time of Rikki's death, was found guilty of his murder.

Rikki's mother Ruth Neave - who was cleared of her son's murder in 1996 but jailed for child cruelty - told a BBC documentary: "He meant the world to me. He was my soulmate, he was my friend. When Rikki died, I died".

