A man has been using old NHS ambulances to transport medical supplies from the UK to Ukraine.

Vitalii Burnus buys the vehicles at auction, fills them with donated aid then drives them to his homeland from Cambridge.

He has set off on his third trip to the country since the war began at the end of February and insisted he and his family would continue for as long as it was necessary.

He said: "We'll send these to a military hospital in Kyiv. I truly believe each box saves life."