The Conservatives have failed to take full control of Peterborough City Council as the authority's make-up has remained the same after Thursday's local elections.

The Tories still have 28 seats of the 60 on the council.

The Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Werrington First also have the same number of seats and there is still one independent councillor.

The Tories run the council under minority control as the largest party.

Conservative leader of the council, Wayne Fitzgerald, said the night was a "great, and positive result for the Conservatives."