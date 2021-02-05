Sepsis survival story attracts 500,000 TikTok fans

A mother-of-two who lost parts of her hands and feet due to sepsis says laughter and her social media followers have kept her going through tough times.

Sadie Kemp, 34, from Sawtry in Cambridgeshire, spent 103 days in hospital after falling ill on Christmas Day and explained how she woke from a medically induced coma in a different year.

She has been posting videos of her recovery on TikTok, where she has amassed half-a-million followers.

"I've been staying positive through making jokes and setting up a platform on social media as well has kept my mind occupied," she said.

"I really find that laughter is the best medicine."