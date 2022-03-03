BBC News

'Why can't we just feel safe leaving our house?'

A student has described her fear of being alone outside at night, a year on from the murder of Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old was kidnapped, raped and killed by a Metropolitan police officer in March 2021, followed by the murder of Sabina Nessa in a London park a few months later.

The incidents sparked a debate about women's safety and violence against women but, 12 months on, University of Cambridge student Matilda Head, 20, said she does not feel any safer.

She said: "Everyone talks about doing all the right things to keep yourself safe but why should it be our responsibility? Why can't we just feel safe leaving our house?"

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Cambridgeshire