Dashcam footage of a serious crash between a car and a motorcycle that the rider said police failed to properly investigate has been shown to the BBC.

Andrew Giles spent nearly six weeks in hospital with injuries to his pelvis, ribs and arm after the incident on the A10 near Milton, Cambridgeshire in April.

After giving a BBC interview last month, he was contacted by Bella Lovejoy, who said she told police at the scene she had video and gave them her contact details, but heard nothing back.

Cambridgeshire Police said it sent Ms Lovejoy letters but never received a reply. Ms Lovejoy said she did not receive any correspondence from the police.