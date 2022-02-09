Police footage has captured the moment convicted murderer Ian Stewart was arrested over the death of his wife - a year after he was jailed for killing his fiancee.

Stewart, 61, was found guilty of murdering Diane Stewart, 47, at their home in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire, in 2010. Her death was reinvestigated following his conviction for killing children's author Helen Bailey in 2017.

The video shows him swearing and saying "what rubbish" in the back of a police car, after he was picked up from prison to be taken to a police station for questioning.

Once there, he mostly refused to answer questions about his wife's death.

Following the latest conviction at Huntingdon Crown Court, he was given a whole-life order, meaning he will never be released from prison.