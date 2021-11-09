A woman with incurable cancer and has reached the halfway point of her challenge to row across the Atlantic Ocean.

Kat Cordiner, 40, from St Neot's in Cambridgeshire and two friends set off from the Canary Islands on 12 December for a 3,000-mile (4,800km) trip to Antigua.

She and team-mates Abby Johnston and Charlotte Irving spent Christmas aboard their tiny boat and hope to raise £100,000 for cancer charities.

She said: "With the lack of sleep, we underestimated, maybe, just how tough it was going to be. But we've seen a lot of wildlife, we had a pod of dolphins swim with us a couple of weeks ago.