A virologist has been answering questions about reducing the risk of catching Covid-19 in our homes.

The UK government has repeatedly urged all adults to get a third vaccine dose to better protect themselves against the Omicron variant and to remain cautious about the virus over Christmas.

Dr Chris Smith, from the University of Cambridge, has been responding to the questions of BBC Look East viewers about staying safe at home.

He was asked how opening windows can help stop the spread of the virus, whether it is safe to host an unvaccinated guest and what to do if you get another positive lateral flow test result after 10 days of isolation.